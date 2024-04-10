$200 million movie studio coming to St. Mary’s Commerce Park

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The state of Georgia is well known for producing and providing the locations for films like “Black Adam” and “The Blind Side”. One local county will soon be able to boast the same kind of production capabilities with its very own movie studio.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is some of the biggest news coming out of Camden County, Georgia, as a movie studio will be built right here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The company Pigmental Studios announced in March that it will be building a $200 million movie studio at St. Mary’s Commerce Park in Camden County, Georgia.

Pigmental Studios is an animation and live-action film studio that worked on several movies like “Despicable Me” and “Household Pests.”

The movie studio will be housed at St. Mary’s Commerce Park which is 160 acres of land. The studio will have 18 sound stages and it will create 150 permanent jobs.

READ:’ Jacksonville rises to the 2nd hottest job market in the U.S. according to new analysis

James Coughlin, Executive Director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, said this project is going to put the county on the map.

“It’s a great revenue producer for the community. When that film moves out, another is coming in. They already started contracting with some producers to set up. In fact, we have some site location scouts coming in with some of the big production studios next month.”

Coughlin said the founder of Pigmental Studios chose Camden County to avoid more expensive areas like Atlanta and Savannah.

“So, they discovered us. They took advantage of the film tax credit – and still have resources like the airport close by in Jacksonville.”

Georgia grants state income tax credits for up to 30% of the cost of a television or film production in the state.

This multi-million-dollar project is expected to begin phase one of construction in two years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.