2025 NFL Draft | How to follow, watch the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL draft is finally here. It all kicks off Thursday night. Miami quarterback Cam Ward remains the overwhelming favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick at No. 5 and the Las Vegas odds are heavy that the team will select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Of course Vegas isn’t always right and it’s anyone’s guess what the Jags will do with the Fifth pick in the draft.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the NFL draft?

The first round will be on Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The second and third rounds are on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday beginning at noon ET.

How do I watch the NFL draft?

All three days will be televised on Action Sports Jax 24/7, ESPN, NFL Network.

