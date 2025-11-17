23-Year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 21 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a sedan on State Road 21 in Clay County Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Based on the report from FHP, the sedan was traveling northbound on State Road 21, attempting to turn left onto Burwick Avenue. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on State Road 21 in the middle lane of travel.

The motorcycle’s front struck the sedan’s right passenger side.

FHP’s report says the motorcyclist was ejected into the roadway after the impact occurred. The sedan rested west of the area of impact.

The motorcycle came to a final rest in the roadway, blocking the southbound lanes of travel.

Based on the report, the motorcyclist was a 23-year-old man from Jacksonville. The driver of the sedan was wearing a seatbelt.

