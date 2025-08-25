26-year-old arrested in 68-year-old’s murder, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made a “quick arrest” in a murder that happened Friday.

The investigation started when James Fisher, 68, was found dead in his home on West 18th Street in Jacksonville’s Hogan’s Creek area.

JSO initially responded to reports of a fight at the residence and, after unsuccessful attempts to enter, called in the SWAT Team. Once inside, they discovered Fisher dead.

The investigation was launched immediately by the Homicide Unit, which quickly identified 26-year-old Monae Woodward Boone as the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Woodward Boone has been charged with Fisher’s murder and is currently being held in the Duval County Jail.

The next court date for Woodward Boone is set for Sept. 15.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.