3 dead in 4-vehicle crash, including 2 motorcycles, in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed Sunday evening in a four-vehicle crash north of Polk City. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the collision in the 15000 block of Commonwealth Avenue at about 8:26 p.m.

The crash occurred when a red 2013 Dodge Charger traveling north attempted to pass three vehicles and struck two southbound motorcycles head-on, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Two motorcyclists died at the scene and the driver of the Dodge Charger later died at a hospital, the news release states.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was identified as 75-year-old Richard Lee Logan of Clermont. A passenger in the vehicle, 75-year-old Janice M. Logan, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Identities of the two motorcyclists, an adult male and an adult female from Florida’s Sun Coast area, have not been released. They were riding Harley Davidsons.

Detectives determined the two motorcycles were traveling side-by-side in the southbound lanes when the northbound Dodge Charger moved into their path. The collision happened as the Dodge was passing the front vehicle in a line of three other cars, the news release states.

A white 2011 Jeep Compass was also struck during the incident. The male motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and hit the Jeep, which was one of the northbound vehicles being passed at the time. The driver of the Jeep was not injured and remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

State Road 33 was closed for 4 and a half hours following the crash.

