3 escaped Georgia inmates captured in South Florida

MIAMI — Three escaped inmates from Georgia were arrested in South Florida early Tuesday morning, FBI Miami announced in a news release.

Naod Yohannes, 25, Stevenson Charles, 24 and Yusuf Minor, 31, escaped from a DeKalb County, Ga., jail on Monday.

The trio was arrested without incident in Broward County, Fla., early Tuesday morning, the FBI said. They are currently in federal custody and face federal charges related to the alleged kidnapping of a ride-share driver during their escape.

The inmates were able to “compromise” a portion of a cell inside the DeKalb County Jail to make their escape, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Temetris Atkins said during a Tuesday news conference. He didn’t provide more specifics because jailers don’t want other inmates to know the facility’s weaknesses.

Prior to their escape, the fugitives faced the following charges:

Charles is charged with murder and armed robbery.

Minor is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Yohannes is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces in the investigation, including the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

These agencies are working together as part of the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force to address the recent escape and subsequent charges, the news release said.

