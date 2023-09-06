3-Legged bear, nicknamed Tripod, steals White Claws from Florida family’s outdoor bar

LAKE MARY, Fla — A Florida family caught something rather unusual on their home’s security cameras this week. CBS News reports that a three-legged bear, nicknamed Tripod by the community, was caught stealing some White Claw hard seltzers from their outdoor fridge.

Josaury Faneite-Diglio of Lake Mary, Florida, told CBS News she received an alert from her home security system that movement was detected by her garage.

“I immediately checked and saw the bear,” she said via Facebook messenger. “But as soon as I saw him walking and limping, I knew it was Tripod.”

Tripod is known in the neighborhood because of the bear’s recognizable trait of only having three legs. “He does not harm,” Faneite-Diglio said. “We are surrounded by wildlife, deer, snakes, coyotes, and bears. This is their habitat. We respect them and give them the space.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

She said she called her son, who was home and already knew something was going on because their dog, Bruno, had started barking.

Security cameras outside caught Tripod moseying in the yard, and Faneite-Diglio’s son started filming the bear from inside the house, capturing the bear opening their outdoor fridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“As you may know, it’s hot here in Florida, so Tripod the bear needed to refresh, and he decided to go for the White Claws when he opened the cooler,” Faneite-Diglio said

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Images taken after Tripod left show that he opened the fridge with the keg and took out three cans of White Claw hard seltzers.

He broke a hole in at least one of the cans, which is how he drank it, Faneite-Diglio said. The bear also approached their fishtank and took fish food, she said

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.