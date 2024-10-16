30th annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast held for domestic violence victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - —

The community is honoring the strength of domestic violence survivors and victims.

On Wednesday morning, October 16, the Hubbard House held its 30th Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

To recognize 30 years of this event, there were two displays set up at the breakfast.

One was an art display celebrating the more than 150,000 survivors of domestic violence helped by Hubbard House over 30 years.

The other display was an expanded memorial table to honor the more than 200 victims of domestic violence in the last 30 years across Duval. Stephanie and Latisha are both domestic violence survivors and they each shared their stories with Action News Jax.

“It took me 13 years to be able to breathe, said Stephanie.

“I am just empowered to keep going,” said Latisha.

They feel it’s now their mission to save other lives.

“Please speak up,” said Latisha. “Do not ball that into your heart. Pray About it.”

“There is always a way out,” said Stephanie. “They are not alone; they just need to seek help.”

If you need resources, the Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their families, in Duval and Baker counties in northeast Florida.

Free, confidential support is available 24/7 through Hubbard House’s Hotline at 904-354-3114 and Text line at 904-210-3698.

