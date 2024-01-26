'365 day a year attraction:' Construction on new phase of Riverfront Plaza underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A major phase of construction has begun on what will eventually become the revitalized Riverfront Plaza.

The phase, designated 1B, will cover more than half of the overall work planed there.

Action News Jax got a sneak peak at the 3D model showing how the property, which once housed the Landing, will be completely revamped.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lori Boyer, CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority, said with construction now officially underway on the first phase of the two phase project the cardboard models will soon become a reality.

“We’re happy to see shovels and work actually beginning, because then it starts to become more real,” said Boyer.

The first phase includes a rebuild of the bulkheads and riverwalk, a restaurant, a remodeling of the lawn and the main event: A new cafe with green space and a playground on the roof.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I look forward to watching this vital project move forward over the coming months, and eagerly await the day it is ready for the citizens of Jacksonville to enjoy,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a statement.

Boyer said the project, which totals $25 million for the park portion and $13 million for the work on the bulkhead, aims to help make downtown a destination for visitors and residents alike.

“We can’t compete with Orlando for an amusement park, but they can’t compete with us for a river downtown. And so, the idea of making that river accessible and activated and programed and having this wonderful network of parks, gives us our 365 day a year attraction,” said Boyer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Work on phase 1B of the project is expected to wrap up in mid to late 2025.

The infamous JAX, or “LEX” statue as some have dubbed it, is not part of t phase of 1B however.

Boyer explained that proposal still has some kinks to be worked out.

“That statue, it may look different than that statue, but the idea was a monumental sculpture, piece of public art that goes on top of the phase two portion of the park. So, we have to build phase two first and then once we get there and we’re in the process of developing phase two, I think that’s when we’ll start to get refined on what that piece of art looks like,” said Boyer.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.