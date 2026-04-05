Brunswick campaign targets litter, runoff to protect coastal waterways

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A new community campaign in Brunswick is connecting green stormwater infrastructure with hands-on litter cleanup efforts along Georgia’s coast.

UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, the City of Brunswick and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful have launched “Love Where You Live,” an initiative pairing green infrastructure projects in public spaces with self-service litter cleanup stations aimed at keeping debris out of Brunswick’s coastal waterways.

The cleanup stations are stocked with gloves, trash bags and instructions. They have been installed near green infrastructure sites at Liberty Ship Park, Goodyear Park and Palmetto Park.

The city says several green infrastructure sites were installed throughout Brunswick. The projects use bioretention areas, bioswales and permeable pavement to capture, filter and temporarily store rainwater before it reaches waterways, improving water quality and reducing flooding. The city notes that the projects are guided by its “Rethinking Runoff” plan.

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“Green infrastructure helps address the pollutants we don’t always see in stormwater runoff,” said Jessica Brown, stormwater specialist at Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant. “These cleanup stations allow the community to remove the debris we can see, creating a powerful combination of the city’s investment in green infrastructure and residents giving back to the community through individual action.”

City Commissioner Kendra Rolle echoed the call to action. “I love Brunswick, and I believe keeping it clean is a shared responsibility. Our city is not a landfill,” Rolle said.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop at participating locations and help protect Brunswick’s waterways. More information about the program is available on the city’s website, here.

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