38-year-old man dies after pickup truck crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 38-year-old man is dead after striking a metal guardrail on Interstate 295 on Saturday afternoon, says the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the man was travelling northbound on I-295, north of State Road 208 (Wilson Boulevard) in a pickup truck. He changed lanes from the inside travel lane to the outside travel lane.

The driver lost control of the pickup truck and veered off the right side of the roadway, hitting a metal guardrail.

The pickup truck continued traveling northbound and struck a concrete pillar. The pickup truck was engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who died was from Jacksonville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]