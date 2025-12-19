39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be celebrated in Jacksonville on Friday, Jan. 16.

The 36th annual MLK Breakfast will be held at the Prime Osborn Convention Center starting at 7 a.m.

Doors open at 6:15 a.m.

The formal program begins at 8 a.m., with speeches from local leaders and performances.

Action News Jax’s Shay Simon will an emcee.

Click here for ticket information.

