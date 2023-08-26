4 dead, 1 hospitalized in another crash on Jacksonville’s deadliest city road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning, August 26, there was a traffic fatality involving a single vehicle that held 5 people.

At approximately 02:18 a.m., a driver and 4 passengers of a 2-door Audi were heading eastbound on University Boulevard South, near Terry Road.

The driver of the Audi was speeding excessively and lost control of the vehicle at the curve. The vehicle crashed into a concrete pole before it caught on fire.

JSO states that four people did not survive the crash.

The fifth occupant was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue (JFRD) to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was involved and no one else was injured.

Traffic Homicide detectives along with the staff from the Medical Examiner’s Office are on-scene conducting the investigation.

The victims have not been identified at this point.

This incident totals 124 traffic fatalities in Duval County this year.

University Boulevard remains closed from Terry Road to Barnhill Drive for a few more hours. JSO is asking drivers to seek an alternate route for a detour.

JSO states that there have been six deaths on University Boulevard in the last ten days.

That makes it the deadliest city street in the county this year.

