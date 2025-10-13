48-year-old man killed in crash on I-295: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 48-year-old man is dead after a deadly crash on Interstate 295 on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened around 2:49 p.m.

Based on the report from FHP, the man was traveling in the left middle lane in a sedan on Interstate 295. The other car, a pickup truck, was traveling in the right middle lane.

The driver of the pickup truck said he saw the man in the sedan coming in his rearview mirror, the FHP report states.

When the driver in the sedan passed the pickup truck, he lost control. When he tried to regain control, the right rear struck the front left of the pickup truck.

The FHP report states that the sedan was then redirected to the right shoulder of Interstate 295, where the left side of the sedan came in contact with the guardrail. The sedan went towards a ditch.

The report states that the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver pulled to the right shoulder of Interstate 295.

