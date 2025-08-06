5 victims expected to survive, suspect from Jacksonville in custody after Fort Stewart mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re learning more about the Jacksonville soldier now accused of opening fire on his comrades at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Fort Stewart went into lockdown at 11:04 a.m., just eight minutes after the police were dispatched to the military installation to respond to shots fired.

According to military officials, the man responsible is 28-year-old Jacksonville resident Quornelius Radford, who carried out the attack on his fellow soldiers with a personal handgun.

He’s an Automated Logistics Sergeant who serves in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart.

Officials said Radford wounded five fellow soldiers before he was arrested.

Thankfully, all the victims are expected to survive.

“I’d like to recognize our Army law enforcement and medical personnel and our partners from local, state and federal law enforcement and emergency services for their quick response and support,” Brigadier General John Lubas, Commanding General of the 3rd Infantry Division, said.

Lubas confirmed Radford had never seen combat and was recently arrested for a DUI.

“That was unknown to his chain of command until the event occurred and we started looking into the law enforcement databases,” Lubas said.

Just a few hours after the shooting, the base lifted its lockdown, as did the surrounding Liberty County School District.

Ed Coyle, a former NCIS Special Agent and counter terrorism expert, explained security at military installations is tighter than ever before, especially after similar shootings at NAS Pensacola and Fort Hood.

“They were well prepared in these types of events. They train, they practice, they run scenarios,” Coyle said.

The motivation behind the shooting is unknown, but Army investigators are interviewing Radford to try and answer that question.

“The shooting occurred at the soldier’s place of work. It did involve his coworkers. We’re still not certain about the motivations, but again, he’s been interviewed by Army investigators. So, we believe we’ll gain more information here shortly,” Lubas said.

Military officials said terrorism is not suspected at this point.

“However, we continuously assess the threat environment, both in the immediate area and across our Army and DOD installations and we will address the threat level accordingly,” Lubas said.

Coyle said he also expects the Army to investigate whether there were signs missed by those close to Radford leading up to the shooting.

“Comments that were made might be dismissed. So, that’s going to be one of the things that everybody is asking questions about. What did we know, what could we have done better?” Coyle said.

Radford is currently in pretrial confinement awaiting charges.

