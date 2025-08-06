‘Horrific act of violence’: Leaders react to shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An Army base in Georgia was under lockdown on Wednesday after an active shooter incident.

Five soldiers were shot and injured at the military installation and the alleged shooter is in custody, authorities say.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, military officials identified the suspected shooter as Sergeant Quornelius Radford, an active duty soldier from Jacksonville assigned to Fort Stewart.

Here are leaders’ reactions to the shooting:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

“The President has been briefed on the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The White House is monitoring the situation.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

“Our federal law enforcement agents in Georgia are coordinating to provide support as the situation at Fort Stewart develops. I am praying for all the victims and for our troops at the base.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

“As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia)

“Today’s shooting at Ft. Stewart in Georgia is a horrific act of violence. Alisha and I send our prayers to those wounded, to their families, and to the entire Ft. Stewart community in light of this terrible act. We also express our gratitude to the first responders who have provided security and medical assistance.

“My office is in close contact with leadership at Ft. Stewart to deliver all support it is within our power to provide.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D- Georgia)

“I’m heartbroken to see the news of an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart today. I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families.”

Naval Station Mayport spokesperson

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic news from Fort Stewart and our hearts go out to the victims and their families. While no direct threats to our installation have been identified, our Navy Security Forces sustain a peak state of readiness enabling us to swiftly respond to any emergent threats.”

