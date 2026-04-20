Brush fire in Lake City causes heavy smoke, motorists cautioned

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A brush fire in Lake City within the Osceola National Forest in the area of the gun range has been estimated to be 150 acres by the Columbia County Fire Department.

Officials say no evacuations are expected at this time, and the head of the fire has been slowed down.

Motorists traveling in the areas along US Highway 90, State Road 100, are urged to use caution as heavy smoke in the area is expected to decrease visibility overnight and into the early morning.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speed, increase following distance, and utilize low-beam headlights when encountering smoke or limited visibility.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews continue working to keep the fire under control.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.