Soldier accused of shooting 5 soldiers at Fort Stewart is from Jacksonville, authorities say

HINESVILLE, Ga. — The man suspected in a shooting at a Georgia Army base is from Jacksonville, authorities confirmed to Action News Jax on Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Stewart was under lockdown on Wednesday after an active shooter incident.

Five soldiers were shot and injured, and the alleged shooter, identified as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford, is in custody, authorities say.

Here is a timeline of events, as provided by officials:

Police were dispatched at 10:56 a.m.

Base said lockdown was initiated at 11:04 a.m.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat the wounded soldiers at 11:09 a.m.

News of the lockdown in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area was posted to social media by the base at 11:13 a.m.

People on base were instructed to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership.”

Five soldiers were shot.

Suspect arrested at 11:35 a.m.

All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

There is no active threat to the community.

According to the base update at 12:34 p.m., “The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.