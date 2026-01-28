5th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in Jacksonville to support Edward Waters University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2026 United Negro College Fund’s Mayor’s Masked Ball, which supports Edward Waters University, will take place on Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Action News Jax anchor Shay Simon will emcee the event, which is happening at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront.

This gala supports UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures.

Civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, volunteers and friends of UNCF and EWU are expected to attend, including event leadership Mayor Donna Deegan and President and CEO of Edward Waters University, A. Zachary Faison Jr., J.D.

More information on tickets and sponsorships can be found at the event website: uncf.org/jaxmmb.

