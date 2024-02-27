60-year-old man living in Jacksonville home where girl was found dead arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man living in the same home where police said a little girl was found unresponsive in bed and later died, is now in jail.

Tyrone Golson, 60, was arrested after a sex crimes investigation involving a minor.

According to a heavily redacted police report, “The victim gave the suspect [redacted] phone number, and [redacted] exchanged text messages and phone calls.” The report goes on to say, “The suspect also picked the victim up in his red pickup truck from [redacted] home and transported to his home.”

Golson is now charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, possession of photographs/sexual performance by a child, and soliciting a child via a computer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the alleged sex crimes investigation was unrelated to the undetermined death. In that case, a representative went on to say detectives have not ruled out foul play yet as they wait on the medical examiner’s report.

Action News Jax’s Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson explained investigators likely uncovered these charges while investigating the undetermined death.

“They will find information like they did here which allows for a secondary charge. So the investigation is not over yet,” he said.

Action News Jax learned the Department of Children and Families already had an open investigation within the last 12 months at the home. We asked DCF for more information, but were told it’s ongoing and “the department conducts investigations concerning all allegations of abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Information regarding investigations is confidential...”

According to the calls for service from JSO to the home on Allison Street, there were five disputes, including one with someone drunk, four domestic calls involving alcohol, and a general domestic call all within the last three years.

Golson is booked in the Duval County jail on a $1 million bond.

