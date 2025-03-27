64-Year-Old hockey player dies after being hit by puck at Community First Igloo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 64-year-old hockey player tragically passed away after a puck struck him in the chest during a game at the Community First Igloo Tuesday night, according to police.

Action News Jax learned that Louis Foster, a passionate hockey player, was on the ice this week doing what he loved.

Unfortunately, Tuesday night turned out to be his final game. While playing as a goalie, Foster was struck in the chest by a fast-moving puck. After the impact, he complained of not feeling well and collapsed near the stands moments later.

Despite immediate action from staff members, who performed CPR and used an AED in an attempt to revive him, Foster later passed away.

Alex Reed, the Director of Communications for the Jax Icemen and spokesperson for the Community First Igloo, shared how the team’s staff responded in an attempt to save Foster.

“Our staff did an amazing job responding quickly, with CPR and AED efforts, to try to bring him back before EMS arrived,” Reed said. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Reed expressed the devastation felt by everyone at the Igloo after Foster’s passing. “I guess it’s one of those things that happens in sports, and it’s not really explainable,” he added.

At this time, the exact cause of Foster’s death remains unclear. According to the police report, Foster’s family confirmed that he did not have any pre-existing health conditions. While it is not confirmed if the puck’s impact caused his death, the report noted that such impacts can be serious.

Foster’s tragic death highlights the inherent dangers of hockey, a sport known for its speed and intensity. Alex Reed explained that hockey pucks can reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour, which can be risky even for players wearing protective gear.

“In this situation last night, obviously, he was a goaltender, so he had probably more gear than anyone, which makes him the most protected,” Reed said.

However, he acknowledged that even with the most protective equipment, goalies are not immune to injury.

“Shots are coming from all different directions. Yes, they have a glove and a blocker to try to punch it away, but sometimes it will pierce the body. But they have the right shoulder pads, chest protectors, and arm guards. A goalie is really well protected,” Reed explained.

The local community is grieving the loss of Foster, who was an active member of the adult hockey league. Dmitry Ogorodnikov, a grandparent who was at the rink with his grandson, expressed his sympathy, saying, “Accidents can happen to anyone.”

The Community First Igloo released a statement offering condolences to Foster’s family and expressing their sorrow at the loss of a dedicated player. The rink’s spokesperson also reminded the public of the inherent risks of the sport, underscoring their commitment to player safety.

