AARP petition opposes JEA’s new natural gas plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AARP is organizing an online petition against JEA’s plans to build a new natural gas-powered electricity plant.

In August, JEA announced plans to build the new plant on the site of the old St. Johns River Power Park.

AARP claims it will cost between $2.3 billion and $4.8 billion.

The AARP petition points to smaller, more affordable options for rate payers and calls on Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan to stop it.

JEA shared the following statement:

“It is JEA’s goal to continue providing essential energy to our customers reliably, cost-effectively, and sustainably. We disagree with AARP FL’s assertions on the impacts of JEA’s plans for a combined cycle natural gas plant and the organization’s proposed alternatives to meet our generation needs. We have conducted extensive planning to ensure the resources we acquire are the most cost effective, reliable generation sources for our community. The new combined cycle plant is targeted to come online by 2031 and is planned to replace and/or augment the electricity currently being produced by the 48-year-old Northside Generation Station (NGS) Unit 3, a natural gas unit, improving system efficiency and reliability as load grows.

“This infrastructure investment will allow JEA to strengthen system reliability and meet future energy demands along with the following benefits:

Lower Carbon Emissions : A combined cycle plant uses both a gas turbine and a steam turbine, capturing and reusing waste heat, which makes them far more efficient than traditional plants.



Cleaner Energy Mix : By displacing an older, less efficient plant, a new combined cycle plant will help cut overall CO2 emissions.



Energy Efficiency : The new combined cycle plant is up to 64% more efficient as compared to the older technologies.



Economic Value : By delivering reliable power, the plant helps attract sustainable businesses and investments to the region.



Future-Proofing: The new combined cycle plant is capable to be adapted in the future to run on hydrogen, ensuring long-term environmental benefits.

“JEA’s FY26 rate adjustments are due to Plant Vogtle power purchase agreement obligations and various capital projects. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate the impact of our investment in a combined cycle generating unit. We are doing everything we can to minimize impacts on customers.”

Deegan’s office shared the following statement:

“JEA is an independent authority that went through an extensive planning process before coming to a decision about its new plant. We are aware of these claims and also understand that JEA disputes the findings.”

