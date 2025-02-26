‘Absolutely terrifying’: Neighbors concerned after 2 people shot in College Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors are reacting after a shootout in a College Park neighborhood sent two people to the hospital.

Residents told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez the shooters were putting kids’ lives in danger.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between a man and a woman.

Family members of that woman told Gutierrez off-camera, the man was the father of her child, and that he was upset about her new boyfriend.

They said the boyfriend called his buddies who showed up to the house as backup. That’s when the shooting began.

“It wasn’t like a pop, pop, pop sound, like it wasn’t like that. It was almost like a woodpecker, like a dddd-dddd,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor wanted to remain anonymous for her safety.

She said around noon her nanny had just come home to drop off her daughter.

“She had her hand on the door about to walk out to her car, and then we heard like a machine gun firing off gunshots,” the neighbor said.

JSO said they responded to Arnez Road in reference to a person shot. A detective said two men in their late teens/early 20s were taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries with a gunshot to his face and neck, and the other was shot in the arm.

“It was absolutely terrifying like I never experienced anything like this in my life,” the neighbor said.

JSO said the suspect came to the house to meet with the woman, and there was an argument between them and one victim.

Family members said the victim inside the house was the woman’s new boyfriend. The second victim was inside the car that came as backup.

“It terrifies me and infuriates me because there was no reason for that to happen,” the anonymous neighbor said.

After hearing the gunshots, the neighbor said she looked out the window and saw at least five people in the streets and even some guns dropped in people’s yards.

“It’s nonsense to put other people’s lives at risk and the people that were involved,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor also told Gutierrez she had heard loud disturbances and people arguing in the home where the shooting happened.

JSO said all the people involved have been detained.

If you know anything, contact JSO.

