‘Absorbed like a sponge’: Local students are fighting proposed state education cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local high school students are leading the charge to try and stop state-proposed cuts to advanced programs.

Some of those programs include AP, IB, dual enrollment, and career-readiness courses.

It comes as state lawmakers consider cutting funding to those programs in half, something that would affect three-quarters of Duval County students.

Action News Jax reported last week the district warned parents that cuts to the funding would result in an $8 million loss to the school system.

On Monday, a group of Duval students went to the city council to convince them to oppose the cuts.

Kaden Young, a junior at Fletcher High School, is leading the charge.

He shared his experience taking AP Human Geography.

“It is the first-ever class where I felt like the teacher really cared for my education,” said Young. “And I listened to every single word he said, absorbed it like a sponge.”

Young went to City Council Member Matt Carlucci and asked if something could be done to put a stop to these cuts.

Carlucci filed a resolution to try and keep these classes and give students opportunities that could change their lives.

“These kids deserve the opportunity to further their education,” said Carlucci. “They are hungry to be educated so that they can have a great future ahead of them.”

The resolution will be introduced at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Carlucci is hoping to get an emergency passage on this at that meeting. The resolution itself is non-binding, but it puts pressure on local lawmakers in the legislature.

