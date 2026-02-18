Accused Fernandina Beach serial dine and dasher arrested

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after Fernandina Beach police said he ate at restaurants there and skipped out on paying his tabs.

Steven Hammack is facing four counts of Defrauding an Innkeeper.

“Between December 23, 2025, and January 25, 2026, several of our local restaurants were targeted by a habitual Dine and Dasher,” a Wednesday police social media post states.

Police credit a thorough investigation by patrol squads leading to Hammack’s arrest on Jan. 27, the post states.

“We know our restaurants work hard to serve this community and we are committed to protecting our local businesses,” the post states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.