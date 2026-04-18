ACPS opens registration for Fall 2026 PAWS certificate program | How to apply

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services has opened registration for the Fall 2026 session of its Professional Animal Workers (PAWS) certificate program, which provides job training and education for individuals with intellectual and developmental differences.

The 15-week PAWS program combines coursework with hands-on animal care experience, preparing participants for careers in animal-related fields.

Graduates have gone on to work in a variety of positions within the industry, including with ACPS itself.

The program is designed to expand employment opportunities in animal care to a traditionally underserved community, while supporting skilled professionals and promoting inclusivity within Jacksonville’s animal care sector.

PAWS has also received Vocational Rehabilitation approval, making it accessible to eligible participants who rely on VR funding.

The program is offered in partnership with The Arc, which provides additional support and resources to enrolled students.

For more information on the PAWS program and to register, CLICK HERE.

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