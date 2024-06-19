Action News Jax Emily Turner recognized with a Gracie award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Action New Jax Emily Turner.

Emily was recognized for her investigative journalism in New York City.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presented Emily with a Gracie award during a luncheon on Tue., June 18.

It’s in recognition of her work holding the powerful accountable including her “Taken For a Ride” series on issues with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and its autonomous vehicle program.

The Gracies recognizes women across the country in media and entertainment.

Emily is now a two-time Gracie winner.

Michelle Obama, Gayle King, and Maria Shriver are some of the other women recognized this year.

