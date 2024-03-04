Action News Jax Family Focus partners support Tenikka’s Books for Kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Family Focus Partners First Florida Credit Union, First Coast YMCA, Beaver Toyota, Beaver Chevrolet and Publix are proud to support Tenikka’s Books for Kids.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Tenikka’s Books for Kids is collecting new books for local children from birth to 18-years-old. You can drop off books at First Florida Credit Union, First Coast YMCA and Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet between March 4-16, 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

All the books collected during Tenikka’s Books for Kids book drive are given to kids who meet their reading goals during the Jacksonville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The books come at no cost to the children or their families.

First Florida Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative headquartered in Jacksonville with branches throughout the state.

The First Coast YMCA has been serving our community, to include nurturing the potential of all children since 1908.

Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet offer news, certified pre-owned and used vehicles. They are owned by husband and wife, Mike and Linda Beaver.

Publix focused on customer service, quality products and community since it started in 1930.

For more information about Tenikka’s Books for Kids, visit: DONATE: Tenikka’s Books for Kids is back for Year 7!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.