Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan reads to students at Guardian Catholic School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan read to students on Wednesday at Guardian Catholic School.

Morgan read the book “Dear Zoo” to both 1st-grade classrooms.

The students were great listeners and had fun discussing the importance of reading often and reading with friends or “reading buddies.”

