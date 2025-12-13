Action News Jax’s Shay Simon takes part in The Community Nutcracker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Community Nutcracker continues Saturday in downtown Jacksonville.

Action News Jax’s Shay Simon had the honor of reading the story that introduces the ballet during a performance on Thursday.

Service, military, and nonprofit organizations got a chance to see the production.

A matinee performance will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, and a gala performance will happen at 7:30 p.m. at the Florida Theatre.

For more information about tickets, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.