Active duty and retired service members hope to find a job at Military Tri-Base Career Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you are, or used to be in the military and in need of a job, the Military Tri-Base Career Fair will have several national and local companies looking to hire new people.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 6 at the UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center on 12000 Alumni Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All attendees are asked to bring in their military ID, veteran ID, or DD 214 as well as copies of their résumé

Military spouses, family members, National Guard, and reservists are also welcome to the event.





