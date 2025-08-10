Active shooter and mass casualty response drills held at three St. Johns County schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — This summer, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) partnered with St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the St. Johns County School District to conduct active shooter and mass casualty response training at three local schools.

The training sessions took place at Otis Mason Elementary School, Fruit Cove Middle School, and St. Augustine High School, involving deputies, firefighters, Public Safety Telecommunicators, and Intelligence Analysts.

#TeamSJSO has emphasized its commitment to keeping students, faculty, and staff safe throughout the school year and is prepared to respond to any emergency situations that may arise.

The collaborative effort between SJSO, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and the school district reflects a proactive approach to school safety, ensuring that all involved parties are equipped to handle potential threats effectively.

