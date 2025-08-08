Active shooter reported on Emory University’s campus in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An active shooter has been reported Friday on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, our sister station WSB-TV reports.

Grady Memorial Hospital has been told to await the arrival of a wounded officer.

The Emory College of Arts and Design posted on X that the shooter was near Emory Point.

Dozens of police and other emergency response vehicles are at the scene. Officials have not released details on other injuries at this point.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.