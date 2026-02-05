Adult, two pediatric patients injured after reports of shooting near Wisteria and Begonia streets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult and two pediatric patients were transported to a hospital following a report of a shooting near the intersection of Wisteria and Begonia streets on Wednesday night.

According to JFRD, the adult was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, along with the two pediatric patients who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of a shooting in the area.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene, and the story will be updated as more information is released.

