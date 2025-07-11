After 10 years, Whiskey Jax at Baymeadows announces closure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whiskey Jax Kitchen & Cocktails at Baymeadows is closing its doors after ten years of operation, with the last day of service scheduled for Saturday, July 19th.

The closure comes as a result of operating on a month-to-month lease while the landlord sought a new tenant, leading to an earlier decision than anticipated.

The Whiskey Jax Team expressed their gratitude to the community.

“We cherish every moment spent with you. If you’d like to celebrate our time together, we invite you to stop by this week or next. Your support has meant the world to us,” said The Whiskey Jax Team.

