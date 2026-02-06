After starting his career at 74, Jacksonville poker dealer marks 90th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charles Mizrahi, a poker dealer at bestbet Jacksonville, recently celebrated his 90th birthday! Mizrahi has been with the company for 16 years after starting his career as a dealer at age 74.

Mizrahi joined the bestbet team in 2009 and currently works at the Regency location in Jacksonville.

Mizrahi learned to deal poker through a bestbet dealer training class. He began his career at “The Poker Room” at St. John’s Greyhound Park. When that property closed, he relocated to the bestbet Jacksonville Regency location.

In his current role as a Poker dealer, Mizrahi exclusively deals Table Games. His regular rotation includes games such as Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em, Pai Gow and DJ Wild.

Co-workers and players describe Mizrahi as a loyal employee who has a positive attitude and a unique ability to connect with everyone he meets. Members of the bestbet team said he is a person who truly lights up any room he enters!

After 16 years with the company, Mizrahi said he views the workplace as a central part of his life. “I love being here, it’s like my home away from home,” Mizrahi said. “These people aren’t my co-workers, they’re my family.”

