After tests show elevated lead levels, City of Palatka said its water meets state, federal standards

PALATKA, Fla. — The City of Palatka issued an update on Monday on elevated lead levels detected in some homes during routine water monitoring conducted in November.

Out of 62 residential water samples collected, six showed lead levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead Action Level, all from homes built before 1986, when lead plumbing was common.

The City of Palatka completed the replacement of all City-owned customer service infrastructure, including meters and fittings, before issuing a public notice on Dec. 5 about lead levels in the water.

Post-replacement testing confirms that all water from the City meets state and federal regulatory standards, the city’s Monday release said.

Residents are advised to be aware that elevated lead levels may be caused by plumbing inside their own homes, particularly in homes with older pipes.

Free or low-cost water-testing kits are available from local hardware stores, and residents with homes built before 1986 are encouraged to test their water.

For questions, residents can contact Shawn Bruneau, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent, at 386-329-0144 or Sbruneau@palatka-fl.gov.

More information on reducing lead exposure is available on the EPA website.

