‘AI Bill of Rights’ takes shape ahead of 2026 session

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re getting our first look at how Florida lawmakers plan to regulate AI in the upcoming legislative session.

A newly filed bill includes user protections, parental controls, and new causes of action to bring suit against those who use AI in nefarious ways.

In a new conference in early December, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the legislature to implement an “AI Bill of Rights”.

He argued that while the technology has great benefits and uses, its misuse can cause serious damage.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that we’re creating sufficient guardrails,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis highlighted the story of Megan Garcia, an Orlando woman whose son took his own life after becoming obsessed with an AI chatbot.

“Our son told various chatbots that he wanted to die by suicide. He told those chatbots explicitly, but there weren’t any mechanisms to protect him,” said Garcia.

Now, State Senator Tom Leek (R-St. Augustine) has followed through on the Governor’s request, filing a bill that largely delivers on many of the Governor’s proposals.

His bill gives parents the right to limit, control, and supervise their children’s use of AI and prohibits AI companies from selling user data.

It also allows people to sue if AI is used to slander them or if their name, image, or likeness is stolen through the use of AI.

But the state’s effort could come with some risks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month.

That order directs federal agencies to block funding to states that attempt to impose their own AI regulations and encourages them to challenge state AI laws in court.

“I saw what the administration said when it comes to child safety, each state can have their own laws,” said AI expert Dr. Patrick Dicks.

Dicks opposes state-led efforts to regulate AI.

Instead, he wants to see uniform federal regulations.

“If you have everybody doing their own thing, there’s going to be a major conflict. Conflicts lead to stagnated growth, they lead to money loss,” said Dicks.

The Governor has also called for restrictions on hyperscale data centers used for AI computing.

Leek’s bill does not include those proposals, but a separate bill addressing those issues is expected to be filed.

