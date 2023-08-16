ALDI to acquire Winn-Dixie, Harveys grocery stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An agreement is in the works for ALDI to acquire Winn-Dixie grocery stores and Harveys Supermarkets.

According to a news release from Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys, ALDI will acquire approximately 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

Southeastern Grocers said ALDI will continue to operate the existing stores and “will also evaluate which locations to convert to the ALDI format,” the release said.

The stores that are not converted will continue to be operated as Winn-Dixie or Harveys stores.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our successful transformational journey has created a unique opportunity with leading partners who share our vision and common commitments to creating value for their customers. We believe these next steps will fuel a phenomenal experience for our customers, new opportunities for our associates and increased value for our shareholders. As the sales processes proceed, we’ll stay acutely focused upon delivering the exceptional quality, service and value that our customers and communities have come to expect from us,” Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said in the news release.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The merger between ALDI and Southeastern Grocers is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Southeastern Grocers also said it has agreed to divest its Fresco y Más stores and expects the sale to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

The Fresco y Más banner, including all 28 stores and four pharmacies, will be sold to Fresco Retail Group, LLC, an investment group strategically focused on food and grocery. All stores under the Fresco y Más banner are expected to continue operating as they are presently.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.