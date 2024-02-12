All ages are at risk of injury, death from falling furniture, TVs, new report shows

WASHINGTON — It’s not a new danger, but despite efforts to raise awareness about the risks of TVs and furniture tipping over, thousands of children are still sent to the emergency room each year.

According to new data released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, it’s not only youth who are at risk.

It can happen in an instant: Curious children climbing on furniture with dangerous consequences.

“When you have something that’s that heavy falling on a child, it can result in death,” Alex Hoehn-Saric, Chair, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said.

In a new report, the U.S. CPSC said nearly 18,000 people are hurt in tip-over incidents every year.

“Children are impacted more than anybody else. So, over the last 10 years, there have been over 200 deaths associated with tip-overs,” Hoehn-Saric said.

Of those deaths, the report said nearly half involved a television and more than half of those involved children who were between one and three years old.

But others are at risk too. The research shows more adults ages 60 and up are also being sent to the emergency room after furniture tipped over.

All clothing storage furniture manufactured after Sept. 1, 2023 has to meet updated safety measures laid out by the CPSC. But no matter when your furniture was made, the agency says it should be anchored to the wall.

“Go to the hardware store and for less than $20 go back and put anchored into the wall in about 20 minutes,” Hoehn-Saric said.

Last month, the U.S. CPSC recalled millions of anti-tip-over kits manufactured by New Age Furniture saying the plastic zip ties could become weakened over time.

To see the latest product recalls, visit the CPSC recalls page.

