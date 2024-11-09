All female surf competition highlights weekend of women empowerment in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Surf’s up in Jacksonville Beach. Women from all across the country competed in the U.S. Air force Super Girl Surf Pro competition -- the world’s largest female surfing event – on Veteran’s Day weekend.

The grand prize is $9,500 and being one step closer to the World Surf league’s 2025 Women’s Championship Tour.

“It brings the best of the best of the girls here and it’s just such a good environment for all the girls,” said event organizer Kayla Durden Saturday morning. “And I think it’s our only, female only focused event, so it’s just really special.”

Eweleiula Wong placed first place in her group Saturday.

“Last year I came to Jacksonville, I made it to semis, so definitely feeling pretty good. I surf waves like these pretty often, so I’m excited for the rest of it,” Wong said ahead of the quarterfinals, semis, and finals rounds.

The surfing competition is part of a larger festival taking place in Jacksonville Beach over Veteran’s Day weekend that will feature musical performace from Joan Jett & the Blackhearts on Saturday and CeeLo Green on Sunday.

Whether it’s with the Super Girl Surf Pro competition, the women’s dj’ing competition, the women’s skateboarding competition, or the other events the festival has to offer, this yearly event serves as a chance for talented women across Jacksonville and beyond to show what they got.

“It’s all about inspiring and uplifting women, and so there will be over 1,000 women competing in surfing, volleyball, soccer, football, lacrosse etc, pro skateboarding, ya it’s just an amazing weekend,” said event producer Rick Bratman.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the festival, so if you want to come on Sunday, organizers suggest you come early.

