All lanes in both directions on Blanding Boulevard closed for crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says all northbound and southbound lanes on Blanding Boulevard at Wesconnect Boulevard are closed for a crash with injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Traffic is being diverted to Bartholf Avenue.

Police announced the lane closures at around 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

When more information is released this story will be updated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.