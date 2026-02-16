All state, national parks free on President’s Day

All National Park Service sites and all of Florida’s 175 state parks are free Monday in honor of President’s Day. Any park that typically charges admission is free for U.S. citizens.
Click here for a list of Florida’s 175 State Parks.
National Park sites in Florida include:
- Everglades National Park
- Biscayne National Park
- Dry Tortugas National Park
- Big Cypress National Preserve
- Canaveral National Seashore
- Gulf Islands National Seashore
- Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve
- De Soto National Memorial
- Castillo de San Marcos National Monument
- Fort Caroline National Memorial
- Fort Matanzas National Monument
