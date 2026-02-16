All state, national parks free on President’s Day

All National Park Service sites and all of Florida’s 175 state parks are free Monday in honor of President’s Day. Any park that typically charges admission is free for U.S. citizens.

Click here for a list of Florida’s 175 State Parks.

National Park sites in Florida include:

Everglades National Park

Biscayne National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park

Big Cypress National Preserve

Canaveral National Seashore

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve

De Soto National Memorial

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

Fort Caroline National Memorial

Fort Matanzas National Monument

