‘All of a sudden, she heard a blast, BOOM!’: Homeowner reacts to deadly house fire in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshals Office are working to find out what led to the death of a man found inside a burned home in the Springfield neighborhood on Friday night.

The homeowner, who declined to be on camera, says the victim was his cousin, a man in his 50s.

“Real good, man. I feel sad. I feel bad, real hurt feeling inside,” the homeowner said.

JSO has yet to confirm the victim’s identity.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The homeowner lives in the house with family and rents it to other tenants. The owner arrived home after the fire started, but says neighbors gave him a full account.

“The neighbor next door, his wife, said she heard someone cursing, and then all of a sudden she heard a blast. BOOM! And she looked out the whole back, covered with flames,” the homeowner said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tells us the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

That homeowner says he believes someone intentionally set this fire, but that person left the area. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has not yet confirmed that information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.