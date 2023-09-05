The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus is coming to Jacksonville

The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will make several stops in Jacksonville September 6 to 8, offering free support services to those facing the disease, including hurricane preparedness guidance for dementia caregivers. More than 17,000 Duval County residents age 65 and up are estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s.

Trained staff will be available to help families understand steps to an accurate diagnosis, warning signs, caregiving tips and connect to local resources. No appointment is required.

Jacksonville stops include a free program at 1 p.m. covering the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to get a diagnosis and resources.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dedicated Senior Medical Center, 8000-2 Lem Turner Road; 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dedicated Senior Medical Center, 3059 Edgewood Ave W; 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s program at 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

· 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nassau County Council on Aging Senior Expo & Health Fair, Atlantic Recreation Center, 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach

WHY: When preparing for hurricanes, caregivers should keep the following in mind:

· Shelters are not always good options for people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Consider staying with friends or family. If you must use a shelter, try to visit it ahead of time and ensure it meets their needs.

· If the person with dementia lives in a residential building or attends an adult day center, ask them for their disaster plans. Find out who is responsible for evacuating everyone in the event of an emergency.

· For a person living with dementia, changes in routine, traveling and new environments may increase the risk for wandering and agitation. Stay alert for unexpected reactions that may result from these changes.

· Try to stay together or with a group; it only takes a moment to get lost. Do not leave the person living with dementia alone. If your loved one is missing for more than 15 minutes, call 911 and let them know the person has dementia.

· Do your best to remain calm, as this may help reduce anxiety or confusion.

· In your emergency kit, pack items like copies of legal documents, such as power of attorney, a recent picture of the person with dementia, copies of insurance and Social Security cards and their physician’s information.

Unique to Florida, the Brain Bus program is managed by the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters and funded in partnership with the Department of Elder Affairs and Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. Two mobile vehicles travel the state providing dementia education and resources to at-risk and heavily impacted communities.

The Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida Chapter serves 43 counties with education and support, as well as raising funds for critical research. For more information, including upcoming programs and support groups, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/CNFL.





© 2023 Cox Media Group