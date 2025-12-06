Amazon opens delivery station in Brunswick, bringing 100+ jobs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Amazon has opened a new delivery station in Brunswick, Georgia.

The Brunswick facility is Amazon’s second delivery station to open in Georgia in recent months, following a location in Valdosta that opened in November.

This new facility is expected to improve delivery speeds for customers and create more than 100 jobs.

The new delivery station is located at 6750 GA Highway 99 and spans more than 58,000 square feet.

The facility offers jobs starting at $19 per hour, and full-time employees have access to benefits, including health, vision, and dental coverage, a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

Click here to apply.

