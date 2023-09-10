Amelia Island Tourism marketing wins back-to-back top honors at 2023 Flagler Awards

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) achieved a remarkable feat during the 2023 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism (Sept. 6-8), securing five Flagler Awards for their exceptional tourism marketing efforts, including the prestigious Best of Show accolade.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Amelia Island CVB has clinched the Best of Show award, bringing their total “Best of” honors to six, a record since the award’s inception in 2005.

The CVB triumphed in the Social Media Marketing and Mobile Marketing categories, earning two Henry Awards and the coveted Best of Show trophy at the award ceremony held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, the CVB received two Bronze Awards in the Print Advertising and Radio Advertising categories.

In response to the remarkable achievement, Gil Langley, President and CEO of the Amelia Island CVB, expressed his pride in the team’s consistent and creative efforts. He stated, “Once again, our outstanding team has found its way onto the award stage to be recognized among Florida’s best and brightest marketers, taking a well-deserved bow as much for its consistency as its creativity. We’re proud to be honored for our hard work and our commitment to strengthening our local community through strategic, sustainable tourism.”

The CVB’s success this year includes Henry Awards for their Social Media Travel Guides (Social Media Marketing) and the Amelia Island Weather Trigger campaign (Mobile Marketing), which also secured the Best of Show title. They also received Bronze Awards for the “It’s an Island Thing” campaign (Print Advertising) and their Amelia Island Podcast Advertising (Radio Advertising).

The Flagler Awards, Florida’s annual tourism marketing competition, spotlight travel businesses and organizations within the state that demonstrate outstanding tourism marketing efforts.

Each year, these awards pay tribute to the dedicated individuals and organizations contributing to Florida’s status as a premier travel destination, recognizing their determined efforts in upholding the success of the state’s most vital industry.

For more information about Amelia Island, please visit AmeliaIsland.com.

