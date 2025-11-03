Amelia Island tradition nominated for ‘Best New Year’s Eve Drop’ award

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The annual Shrimp Drop on Amelia Island is named for USA Today’s 10Best awards for Best New Year’s Eve Drop.

The award, which stems from the national celebration of a large object descending at the stroke of midnight on December 31, features more than 20 different celebrations from across the country.

The Shrimp Drop features a large, neon shrimp statuette. It came in at No. 3 on USA TODAY’s 10Best in 2024.

Other Florida “drops” nominated this year include the beach ball drop in Panama City and the pineapple drop in Sarasota.

Voting is open until Monday, Dec. 1 at noon and the 10Best will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 10. Click HERE to learn more.

