Amelia Island wins six awards for excellence in tourism marketing at Visit Florida’s 2024 Flagler Awards

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has achieved a significant victory in tourism marketing, winning six awards at VISIT FLORIDA’s 2024 Flagler Awards. The honors were presented during the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism, held from August 28-30 in Tampa, Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Amelia Island stood out by winning four prestigious Henry Awards in the categories of Resource/Promotional Material-Trade, Direct Marketing, Mobile Marketing, and Radio Advertising. This achievement made Amelia Island the only destination to win four Henry Awards at this year’s ceremony, which took place on August 28 at the Tampa Convention Center. Additionally, the CVB earned Bronze Awards in the Social Media Marketing and Websites categories.

“Our outstanding marketing team and partners have once again shown themselves to be among the best and brightest in Florida, consistently and creatively delivering effective, wow-worthy campaigns and programs,” said Gil Langley, president and CEO of the Amelia Island CVB. “It’s an honor to be recognized among the state’s hard-working tourism marketers for our efforts to strengthen our community and economy through strategic, sustainable tourism.”

The winning campaigns included quarterly meeting planner emails (Resource/Promotional Material-Trade), USAE & Northstar third-party emails (Direct Marketing), digital ads with Padsquad (Mobile Marketing), and an iHeart Podcast (Radio Advertising). The Bronze Awards were given for the CVB’s blog campaign (Social Media Marketing) and AmeliaIsland.com (Websites).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Flagler Awards are Florida’s annual tourism marketing competition, celebrating the achievements of travel businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional efforts in promoting the state as a top travel destination. These awards pay tribute to those who contribute to the ongoing success of Florida’s vital tourism industry.

For more information about Amelia Island, visit AmeliaIsland.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.