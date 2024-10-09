American Red Cross provides tips to help manage stress and anxiety during hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As hurricanes and storms continue to threaten communities during hurricane season, the American Red Cross offers important tips to help people manage the stress and anxiety that often accompany these natural disasters.

Recognizing that this is a difficult time for everyone, the Red Cross emphasizes the importance of staying connected and supporting each other.

Here are their key tips for coping:

Feelings of uncertainty and anxiety are normal. Feeling nervous or drained is okay, as no one can predict what will happen next.



Feeling nervous or drained is okay, as no one can predict what will happen next. Be patient with yourself and others. People may need time to process their emotions and organize their thoughts.



People may need time to process their emotions and organize their thoughts. Stay informed, but limit media exposure. Constant updates through television, radio, and newspapers can increase anxiety. Balance staying informed by taking breaks from the coverage.



Constant updates through television, radio, and newspapers can increase anxiety. Balance staying informed by taking breaks from the coverage. Stay connected with family and friends. Offering and receiving support is one of the most helpful things you can do during times of stress.



Offering and receiving support is one of the most helpful things you can do during times of stress. Break tasks into smaller steps. This can make overwhelming situations more manageable and help you regain a sense of control.



This can make overwhelming situations more manageable and help you regain a sense of control. Take care of yourself. Make sure to eat healthy, drink water, and get enough rest, even amidst the chaos.



Make sure to eat healthy, drink water, and get enough rest, even amidst the chaos. If needed, seek help. The Disaster Distress Helpline offers free, 24/7 multilingual support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990 for assistance.

Children may react differently to traumatic events:

Children may not express their feelings openly. Their stress may show up in their behavior, with reactions appearing immediately or even weeks to months later.



Their stress may show up in their behavior, with reactions appearing immediately or even weeks to months later. Children may need extra attention. They might act out or become clingy, requiring additional reassurance from trusted adults.



They might act out or become clingy, requiring additional reassurance from trusted adults. Encourage children to talk. Allowing them to discuss their fears and concerns is important.



Allowing them to discuss their fears and concerns is important. It’s okay for parents to not have all the answers. Be honest and provide age-appropriate responses to their questions.

Residents can contact the American Red Cross or the Disaster Distress Helpline for more information or assistance.

